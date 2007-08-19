Punish Bad Kids With The X-Game 360 And Powerstation 3

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

FVG1.jpgWhat do you get when you take awesome next generation consoles and mix them with a steaming pile of crap? The X-Game 360 and the Powerstation 3! These boxes were spotted in a store in Mexico, fortunately the prices where in pesos, so the $25 asking price may not have been to steep for the novelty value. For anyone laughing their way home after making the purchase, be warned; the boxes contain an 8-bit NES knock off.

The price would not be so bad if it was a genuine NES machine, well it would still be bad, but it would sting slightly less. Frankly, we are quite appalled by the dodgy nature of the counterfeiter's work. That aside, we want to get some, save them up for Christmas and give them to annoying kids the world over. Ah, the look on their little faces-priceless. [Geekologie] .

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

