The latest update for Sony and Stanford's [email protected] PS3 project has a couple of new interesting features that fans will enjoy using. There's PSP Remote Play to control and view folding information on the go, a screensaver mode, protein visualization enhancements, and an "Advanced Mode" that's only available to people who run [email protected] for more than eight hours a day. We applaud the effort and hope that along with curing diseases, Folding finds a cure for the douchebaggery that all of Stanford seems to be infected with. Go Bears. [assbags.edu]