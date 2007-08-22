The latest update for Sony and Stanford's [email protected] PS3 project has a couple of new interesting features that fans will enjoy using. There's PSP Remote Play to control and view folding information on the go, a screensaver mode, protein visualization enhancements, and an "Advanced Mode" that's only available to people who run [email protected] for more than eight hours a day. We applaud the effort and hope that along with curing diseases, Folding finds a cure for the douchebaggery that all of Stanford seems to be infected with. Go Bears. [assbags.edu]
PS3 [email protected] Gets Update 1.2
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.