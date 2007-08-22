Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PS3 [email protected] Gets Update 1.2

folding.jpgThe latest update for Sony and Stanford's [email protected] PS3 project has a couple of new interesting features that fans will enjoy using. There's PSP Remote Play to control and view folding information on the go, a screensaver mode, protein visualization enhancements, and an "Advanced Mode" that's only available to people who run [email protected] for more than eight hours a day. We applaud the effort and hope that along with curing diseases, Folding finds a cure for the douchebaggery that all of Stanford seems to be infected with. Go Bears. [assbags.edu]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles