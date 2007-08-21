PS2 Modchip Coming in Memory Card Form

No longer are you forced to break open a PS2 to solder a modchip in or swap off the top for the disc switching method to play "homebrew" games on Sony's previous-gen console. The Vast memory card modchip, coming in two weeks, is a plug-and-play only device that lets you bypass the PlayStation 2's security by just sticking it into the memory card slot. The OS boots any PS2, and then launches your copied homebrew games after. [Maxconsole]