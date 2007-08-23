It's only been two days since the first PlayStation 2 Memory Card slot modchip was announced, but a separate group has popped up and and claimed that they've been working on a similar product for two years. The new chip, as of yet unnamed, works as a 32MB memory card and has a USB port so you can upload and download files. Full specs to come soon. Seeing as the PS3 has all of three playable games on it, this still could have quite a big audience. [MaxConsole]
PS2 Memory Card Modchip Gets Competitor
