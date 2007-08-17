Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Presidential SUV Machine Gun Pops Up, Fills the Air With Lead

If you've ever wondered what's inside that SUV that's always following the presidential limousine, here's your answer. There's a big frickin' machine gun hidden away in there and ready to pop out at a second's notice.

This BFG is ironically called a "M134 Minigun" (or it could be a XM214 Microgun, we're not sure), firing 7.62mm bullets at a rate of about 4000 rounds per minute. That'll probably be enough to scare off even the most determined evildoers. Get those windshield wipers going, Secret Service dudes—even wiping at full speed, they'll barely clear the spent shell casings out of the way fast enough to see through the windshield. [LiveLeak]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

