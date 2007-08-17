Presidential SUV Machine Gun Pops Up, Fills the Air With Lead

If you've ever wondered what's inside that SUV that's always following the presidential limousine, here's your answer. There's a big frickin' machine gun hidden away in there and ready to pop out at a second's notice.

This BFG is ironically called a "M134 Minigun" (or it could be a XM214 Microgun, we're not sure), firing 7.62mm bullets at a rate of about 4000 rounds per minute. That'll probably be enough to scare off even the most determined evildoers. Get those windshield wipers going, Secret Service dudes—even wiping at full speed, they'll barely clear the spent shell casings out of the way fast enough to see through the windshield. [LiveLeak]