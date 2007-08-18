Prematurely Squirted is the New Word for "Leaked"

Jaiku officially "leaked" their new symbian software. I don't care about the software, but why is an official release being called a leak by the PR team? This is like when your dad wears a jean jacket. We're going to have to drop "leaks" and move to to terminology like "Prematurely Squirted".

Hello!

Ahead of schedule, Jaiku today released its new conversation and presence application for Nokia Series 60 Smart phones, enabling people to engage in real time Jaiku conversations while mobile. The new Jaiku Nokia app also enhances the connection between people by displaying when contacts are online, the last time they were active on the phone, and in what city they're located.

As long as the Nokia phone is on, Jaiku is always running, so that the threads of conversation from your personal contacts can continue for instant viewing and participation from the phone at anytime. People can post new updates and comment on other posts and threads directly from the phone to the Web and also on your friend's phones.

The new app features a visually rich contact list that displays their buddy icons and their real time presence. Status can be broadcast to others based on the ringer settings - as long as it's on, it shows that person as being available. Nokia S60 users can also share their phone-based calendars to notify others of their upcoming events and availability.

Let me know if you have any questions! The full press release is below...

Thank you and sorry about the short notice.

Alison McNeill [email protected] (408) 428-0895 Ext 112

Jaiku Releases New Mobile Conversation Client for Nokia Series 60 Phones

Integrates the power of conversation into Nokia S60 smart phones

HELSINKI, FINLAND — August 20, 2007 — Ahead of schedule, Jaiku (www.jaiku.com) today released its new conversation and presence application for Nokia Series 60 Smart phones, enabling people to engage in real time Jaiku conversations while mobile. The new Jaiku Nokia S60 app enhances the connection between people by also displaying when contacts are online, the last time they were active on the phone, and in what city they're located.

As long as the Nokia phone is on, Jaiku is always running, so that the threads of conversation from your personal contacts can continue for instant viewing and participation from the phone at anytime. People can post new updates and comment on other posts and threads directly from the phone to the Web and also on your friend's phones.

The new app features a visually rich contact list that displays their buddy icons and their real time presence. Status can be broadcast to others based on the ringer settings - as long as it's on, it shows that person as being available. Nokia S60 users can also share their phone-based calendars to notify others of their upcoming events and availability.

Jaiku is a simple, and also versatile, popular microblogging platform that lets anyone post and discover new content in Jaiku's online community. It goes a step further than other presence applications on the market by allowing anyone to also continue the conversation thread by adding thoughts and comments directly to each post, whether on the web or from mobile phones.

Jaiku is also an online hub that collects all personal online activity through RSS feeds and broadcasts it to contacts as it happens, including when new pictures are uploaded on flickr, business or personal blog posts are published, new social bookmarks are saved, or even collect the status updates from other microblogs and presence apps. Jaiku also recently introduced a Facebook widget for people to send updates directly from their Facebook profile.

About Jaiku Based in Helsinki, Finland, Jaiku is the leading conversational microblogging platform that enables users to post thoughts and ideas from web and mobile applications, and comment on posts of business associates, friends, and family. The free service offers the use of personality icons, the ability to share your lifestream (webfeeds from Flickr, Del.icio.us, Google, Last FM and blogs), and connectivity 24/7 from mobile and handheld devices. For more information visit www.Jaiku.com.

Jaiku Contact: Brian Solis FutureWorks PR 408-428-0895 [email protected]