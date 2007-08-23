Posture Alarm Makes Your Spine Like The Queen of England's

When I was a kid my parents constantly told me to sit up straight and stop slouching. This generation of parents is lucky, they have a gadget that can automatically force children to sit uncomfortably. The slouch alarm will make an annoying noise if you start to deviate from the vertical, making you hold yourself like the Queen of England at all times. It also tells the time. They're available from DealExtreme for $8.43. [Oh Gizmo]