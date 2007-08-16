Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Portland's Solar-Powered, 22-Story Storage Facility

portland_city_storage_building_solar.jpgBoasting 175,000 square feet of integrated solar panels, this storage center on the banks of the Willamette in Portland will probably lay claim to being the most energy-efficient storage facility when construction is finished.portlandstorage.png

Built on just three acres of land, (most single-story storage facilities need 10 times that amount) Portland City Storage will be the largest solar facility in the Northwest. Excess power will be sold on to Portland General Electric, and there is a rainwater collection area on the roof.

There will also be a giant mechanical arm capable of lifting 40,000 pounds in order to further conserve the waterfront, which will be rehabilitated to make it more wild-life friendly. Cycle paths, walkways and boathouses will all make it more people friendly than your average storage warehouse. [Portland City Storage via MetaEfficient]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles