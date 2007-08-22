Pool Table Modded Volkswagen Bus Is Pointless, Absolutely Brilliant

This Volkswagen Bus modded as a pool table must be one of the best car mods ever developed. Finished in classic white and burgundy, with wood and felt top, the owner says that he bought it from another guy for $8,000 which probably have been puffed away in weed smoke by now. It was part of Detroit's Woodward Dream Cruise, the largest single-day classic car event in the world. Our auto-obsessed brother site has all the action here. Check the pictures in the gallery and hit the link for more. [Winding Road]