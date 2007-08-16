Polk miDock Portfolio Dock Hooks Up With All Stilettos

In the midst of all this guff about the Sirius Satellite Radio-receiving Stiletto 10, 100 and the new Stiletto 2, speakermeister Polk Audio decided to announce its miDock portfolio, a speaker dock especially made for the portable receivers. It runs on either AC power or AA batteries, and the company says it folds flat, making it easy to carry on the road. Like most docks of this ilk, it'll charge up that Stiletto, and has a remote control, too. It'll be available in October for $129.99. [Polk Audio]