Polk Audio SurroundBar50 Gives you Surround Sound in One Very Long Speaker

Polk Audio's latest HE audio system, the SurroundBar50, is 51 inches of speaker that gives you surround sound from just one speaker. The aluminum-covered unit contains nine mid/bass drivers with Neodymium magnets, three dome tweeters and a four-PC board crossover, and Polk's Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology on the left and right front channels.

Measuring 51 x 4.5 x 5.1 inches, the SurroundBar50 comes with a bracket that you hang either above or below your TV, and will cost $1099.95 when it is released in October. [OhGizmo!]