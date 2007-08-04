Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PlugLight Grows Out of the Wall, Has a Flower Filament

purdy_lightbulb.jpgDesigner Felix de Pass has figured out how to make a lighting filament out of different-colored materials and sculpt them into the shape of a flower. Attaching the bulb to a flexible support that plugs directly into the wall, the result is PlugLight, a charming decorative light that ends up being a pleasant little decoration.

Such may be the fate of incandescent bulbs, taking their place alongside other lighting schemes of days gone by such as candles, as soon as LEDs and fluorescent lamps take over the world. [Felix Pass, via Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles