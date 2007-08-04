PlugLight Grows Out of the Wall, Has a Flower Filament

Designer Felix de Pass has figured out how to make a lighting filament out of different-colored materials and sculpt them into the shape of a flower. Attaching the bulb to a flexible support that plugs directly into the wall, the result is PlugLight, a charming decorative light that ends up being a pleasant little decoration.

Such may be the fate of incandescent bulbs, taking their place alongside other lighting schemes of days gone by such as candles, as soon as LEDs and fluorescent lamps take over the world. [Felix Pass, via Yanko Design]