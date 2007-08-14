PlayStation 3 Stress Tested, Found Virtually Unbreakable

With all the coverage of how the Xbox 360s are failing left and right in the past few months, there hasn't been much coverage of how sturdy the PS3 is. PS3 Vault took a PS3 into harsh environments, continuously using it for 108 hours with various games and Blu-ray movies. Their findings? The PS3 is pretty much indestructible.

The guys did three tests, one at room temperature, one down at minus 17Â°C (0 degrees F), and one at almost 50Â°C (120F). Besides slight condensation on the cord in the cold and a burning smell in the heat, the PS3 actually held up perfectly fine. It went back to a working environment and plays just like normal. [PS3 Vault via Kotaku]