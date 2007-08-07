A new software suite called Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System installed in fighter jets is designed to prevent them from crashing straight into the ground. How? By taking over when it detects that the plane is going to fly straight into the ground, usually when the pilot's unconscious. The system can avoid 98% of plane-to-ground crashes, so it's probably not a good idea to use the system to show off to your friends. There's a 1 out of 50 chance you'll end up like Goose. [Press Zoom via The Raw Feed via Sci Fi]
Fighter Jet Software Automatically Pilots Jets to Safety, Steals Glory/Girlfriend
