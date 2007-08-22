If you thought those airplane exit ramps and safety instructions were useless, check this video of people escaping from a Chinese Boeing 737-800, yesterday at Okinawa Aiport. All 165 on board survived, including the pilot, who jumped from the cockpit window just a second before the whole plane exploded in a ball of fire and smoke. [BBC News]
Plane Explodes in Okinawa, Pilot Escapes John McClane Style
