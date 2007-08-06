Pity the Poor Silicon Valley "Working Class" Millionaires

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

richienotrich.jpgIt's tough to be a millionaire in Silicon Valley nowadays, slavishly breaking your back in the "Silicon Valley salt mines." As one such "salt miner," Hal Steger, puts it in a NYT story detailing their worked-to-the-bone lives, "a few million doesn't go as far as it used to. Maybe in the '70s, a few million bucks meant 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous'...But not anymore." He's right, his $1.3 million house and $3.5 million net worth is chump change, really. I sneer at his poverty. And he and his single-digit millionaire buddies know I and other real millionaires do, forcing them to put in 60-hour work weeks in their padded leather chairs.

It's not their fault though, surrounded by people who are worth ten or a hundred times as much as they are, living in a culture constantly pressuring them to make more. And their bastard kids always want "the latest fashions their peers are wearing and the most popular high-ticket toys." The rest of us just don't know what that's like. [NYT]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

