Pity the Poor Silicon Valley "Working Class" Millionaires

It's tough to be a millionaire in Silicon Valley nowadays, slavishly breaking your back in the "Silicon Valley salt mines." As one such "salt miner," Hal Steger, puts it in a NYT story detailing their worked-to-the-bone lives, "a few million doesn't go as far as it used to. Maybe in the '70s, a few million bucks meant 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous'...But not anymore." He's right, his $1.3 million house and $3.5 million net worth is chump change, really. I sneer at his poverty. And he and his single-digit millionaire buddies know I and other real millionaires do, forcing them to put in 60-hour work weeks in their padded leather chairs.

It's not their fault though, surrounded by people who are worth ten or a hundred times as much as they are, living in a culture constantly pressuring them to make more. And their bastard kids always want "the latest fashions their peers are wearing and the most popular high-ticket toys." The rest of us just don't know what that's like. [NYT]