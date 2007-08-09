Piss-Screen Urinal Game Discourages Drunk Driving

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

piss-screen.jpgForget the Wiimote, this humble German-engineered device houses a racing game controlled by your powerful stream of urine. Designed to promote taxis as an alternative to drunk driving, the Piss-Screen shocks drunkards with a brutal car crash when they inevitably ram their virtual roadster into oncoming traffic. Apparently if you're too drunk to play a video game with your junk, you're too drunk to drive home. Don't have to pee? Try the web-based game, which isn't limited by your bladder volume. [The Piss-Screen via Geekologie]

