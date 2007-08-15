Piece of Wood Watch, Gives Us...Time

The Piece of Wood Watch by Angular Momentum looks to be the handiwork of Robinson Crusoe. But unless Crusoe had an abundance of sterling silver and diamonds, we doubt he crafted this watch. Self-winding based upon user movement and water resistant, the Piece of Wood Watch might not be rummaged from a pile of rotting driftwood, but who really wants to wear driftwood, anyway? We're not sure about the price, but we're guessing it's gonna cost you more than coconuts. [product via gearfuse]