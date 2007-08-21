Pics: Exploding Cellphone?

One of our loyal Gizmodian visitors sent us three pictures of what he says is an exploded Nokia 2115i cellphone. Reader Jonathan said that last night his phone's battery ran out of power so he plugged it into its charger as he usually does. Check the gallery below to see the result, and on the next page, read Jonathan's account of how it happened.

After 1.5 hours, suddenly, BOOM! It sounds like dynamite, or any explosive stuffs.

It looks like there was a fire afterward, too. Good thing the guy's house didn't burn down. Anyone else have any experiences like this with a Nokia cellphone, or any other?