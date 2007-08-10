PicooZ Sky Challenger Laser Tag R/C Choppers Selling Soon

Remember those sweet laser-tag type R/C choppers we showed you a few months ago, the ones that fulfilled at least two of Adam's childhood fantasies? Today, I saw them, or well, something ridiculously identical, both in and out of the box. That's right, PicooZ is coming out with a $80 duelin' chopper set called Sky Challenger, and it'll be on Firebox.com within the next four weeks (though it's not up yet). Looks like Christmas will come early for Mr. Frucci! [Firebox.com]