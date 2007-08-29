A Photoshop contest run by the Worth1000 website put an old-school gloss on today's gadgets. This Victorian Wiimote is rather fabulous, but I have a soft spot for the IBM Playboy. I wonder what our Photoshop wizard, Jesus Diaz, would have made of it? Or you lot. If you think you can do better, then send them into us here, please, and we'll run them. [Worth1000 via New Launches]
Photoshop Contest puts Modern Gizmos in a Retro Context
