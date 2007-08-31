Philips Power2Go Charges Gadgets on the Go

Philips just announced their upcoming Power2Charge and Power2Go chargers as part of their Power4Life line, a naming convention that's a Little2Precious. In any case, the USB chargers, including the flagship SCM7880 (pictured), holds up to 60 hours of juice inside and then charges up your phone, MP3 player, or whatever else you have that needs charging. It's got an LED indicator on the front that'll let you know how much juice is left, and it has six connector tips to hook up to your various toys. It's due to hit Europe this December, with no word on a Stateside release. [Philips]