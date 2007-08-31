I've already been bollocked by someone for not having hawt chicks fondling the Samsung Printers that we showed off earlier. So, BigNaz2K, is this lay-dee from Philips' Aurea campaign, photographed by Vincent Peters, good enough for you? There's another after the jump.Now, I've got a confession to make. Some of you are checking out the chick, while others may only have eyes for the TV. I, however, went crazy la-la for the clothes and jewelry when I saw the eight-page spread in the UK edition of Vogue earlier this month. [Aurea]
Philips Hires a Seriously Beautiful Mouth for its Aurea Campaign
