Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Phase Change Memory, Causing Some Ch-Ch-Changes

PCM1.jpgPhase Change Memory (PCM) has been in development since the 1960s and now it is ready for the masses, coined as the new flash memory. Intel and STMicroelectronics are expected to make the new platform available this year, in small quantities. So what is the fuss? In a nutshell, PCM is bigger and badder than its flash memory sister.

In comparison to flash memory, the statistics are staggering. The new kid on the block is approximately 100,000 times faster, with an increased write speed from 1ms to 10ns/byte. Flash memory will usually cease to function after 100,000 writes/sector, PCM will be able to withstand a hefty 100,000,000 writes/sector, making it significantly more durable.

Obviously there are drawbacks; the production method utilises a lot of energy and writing data will require a higher voltage input. The pros seem to outweigh the cons and we can expect the first steps to ubiquity will be achieved by mid-to-late 2008. [Uberreview]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles