According to fellow Indian journo and Giz reader Aswin R, someone in India is selling sexy touching time with the iPhone using Facebook's marketplace. Not selling the iPhone itself, just 15 minutes to "see/touch/feel" the JesusPhone under supervision. I guess some people would do it, maybe hoping to cure some illness. Like acne. Or bunions. It only costs 500 rupees, which is 12 US dollars or 166.66 Deku Nuts.
People Selling iPhone Sexy Touch Time in India
