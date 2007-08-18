If you regularly kick down doors and beat people over the head with hard things, you're either part of the LAPD or an action movie star. Either way, you should really be carrying this Pelican 7060 LED flashlight, the official flashlight of the Los Angeles Police Department. If you thought your Mag Light was both tough and bright, then you owe it to yourself (and your victims) to grab one of these. It even has a momentary pulse mode to disorient children. [Pelican]
Pelican 7060: Own the Official LAPD Flashlight
