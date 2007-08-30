Parrot knows people hate cables, which is why they're releasing a Bluetooth stereo and a set of Bluetooth speakers that'll stream music sent from your phone. The speakers will merely play your music, while the stereo will allow for hands-free calling, FM radio playing and music played off of SD cards. Both will be available in October, with the speakers running you $270 and the stereo $230. [Pocket Lint 2]
Parrot Unveils Bluetooth Speakers, Stereo
