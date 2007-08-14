Paper-Thin, Flexible Batteries Developed

Researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and MIT have developed a battery that uses carbon nanotubes and paper to make a flexible battery that can be cut by scissor and could eventually be printed. The energy density is fair, at about 110mAh/gram, and small prototypes are powerful enough to power small fans. But the flexibility is still the main selling point. Which means these won't make portable CE devices that use molding lithium polymer batteries, like iPods, any smaller. [Ars]