Sick of your fellow workers constantly screwing up your morning tea or coffee? Suck UK have come up with the solution (and it's not a kick up the arse). A pantone-style mug, which shows all the shades of tea, from Milky to Builders'. There's a coffee version too. More images after the jump.

No price - but Suck fans won't be too surprised by that. Oops - I made a boo-boo. They're £7.50 (that's approximately $15) - as anyone with a functioning brain can see. [Suck UK via Uber-Review]