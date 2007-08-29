Look at this Pantech C180 that Boy Genius Report just uncovered, branded AT&T and looking a whole lot like a smaller and thinner Helio Ocean. But this Pantech slider runs Windows Mobile 6 Standard, and just like the Ocean, it has that appealing dual-sliding arrangement, where a horizontal slide reveals a QWERTY keyboard and a vertical slide uncovers a number pad. Take the jump for a look at it in its horizontally-sliding form. This Pantech C180 accepts microSD cards, and is said to be running 3G, but it wasn't clear whether that was UMTS or UMTS/HSDPA. With a little luck we might be seeing the C180 on sale through AT&T by the end of September, but if not then, certainly by the fourth quarter of this year. We're hearing pricing will be $249.99 with a two-year agreement. [Boy Genius Report]
Pantech 180, Thinner and Smaller than Helio Ocean, Coming Up on AT&T
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.