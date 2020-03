Set this panoramic camera down on a flat surface and it will spin around like a top to take a 360º image. It will record to a memory card, and can take video, too. Devices like this are fairly limited, but if you regularly find yourself in deserts, up on mountain peaks or in the middle of salt flats, then you could probably justify the cost.

Currently it's only a Sony-branded concept, but we'd love to see this design from Hye-Jeong Yang go into production. [Yanko Design]