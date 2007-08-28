Pano Device Virtualizes Windows With Sexy, Tiny Box Shape

In CEO-orgasming news, Pano Logic announced their network-based Pano Device, which, using a main host, virtualizes a copy of Windows XP and Vista without the need for an actual PC. Coming equipped with an Ethernet jack for the network connection, along with three USB ports, a VGA port for the display and audio I/O jacks for dedicated speakers and microphones, the tiny Pano promises to cut Total Cost of Ownership by 70%.

The Pano Device requires a Pano Management Server that hosts copies of XP or Vista and will cost $20 dollars a month per Pano device attached to the network. The server and device will be available in September and will bring a tear of joy to a business owner's eye. [Panologic via Electronista]