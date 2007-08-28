Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pano Device Virtualizes Windows With Sexy, Tiny Box Shape

pano.jpgIn CEO-orgasming news, Pano Logic announced their network-based Pano Device, which, using a main host, virtualizes a copy of Windows XP and Vista without the need for an actual PC. Coming equipped with an Ethernet jack for the network connection, along with three USB ports, a VGA port for the display and audio I/O jacks for dedicated speakers and microphones, the tiny Pano promises to cut Total Cost of Ownership by 70%.

The Pano Device requires a Pano Management Server that hosts copies of XP or Vista and will cost $20 dollars a month per Pano device attached to the network. The server and device will be available in September and will bring a tear of joy to a business owner's eye. [Panologic via Electronista]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles