Pandora's Battery Unbricks and Downgrades All PSPs

Those of you who have managed to brick or accidentally upgrade your PSP have been looking for this Pandora's Battery software even if you didn't realize it. The app lets you turn any battery into an official Sony Jigkick battery, which is what their repair staff uses to unbrick (and also downgrade) your PSP. Best of all, any homebrew-enabled PSP can do this, so you can just find a buddy with a working handheld to do this to your battery so you can fix your own PSP afterwards. [Maxconsole]