Panasonic HDC-SD7 is Now World's Smallest HD Camcorder

panasonic-sd7.jpgPanasonic just announced their new HDC-SD7 in Japan. Those tricksters are now saying that this is the world's smallest HD camcorder, and not yesterday's record-holder. This one has a vertical format but is it really the smallest of both?

The SD7 weighs less, at 0.63 pounds vs 0.75 pounds for the SD5. On size, the vertical format camcorder has is 2.04 x 3.42 x 4.33 inches vs 2.6 x 2.6 x 5.3 inches, so it does look a little bit smaller, but not that much.

Like the SD5, it will get you MPEG4 recording at 1,920Ã—1,080 pixels, 10x optical zoom and it comes with a 4GB SDHC card good for 40 minutes. [AV Watch]

