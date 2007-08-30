Palm-Sized Projector from LG Goes with Anything, Rocks the Colour

LG used IFA to announce the arrival of their first palm-sized projector, the HS101 - which, judging by their comments, they're pretty pleased with. "Industry experts told us it would be impossible to make such a small projector with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 100 ANSI lumen output," said LG's head of LCD TV Division. "We've obviously proven them wrong with the HS101." More details and the press release below.Measuring 15.4 x 11.7 x 5 cm and weighing 750 grams, the DLP projector represents around 130 per cent of the NTSC color gamut. Optimized for 800 x 600 SVGA resolution at a standard 4:3 aspect ratio. It can project images ranging in size from 15 to 80 inches.

The HS101 can connect to computers, DVD players, cable or satellite boxes, as well as PDAs, digital cameras or phones with DMB/DVB-H capabilities. Costing 799â‚¬ ($1091), it will be available in the US, although as yet there is no release date.

Berlin, Germany, August 30, 2007 — LG Electronics (LG), a major player in the global flat panel display market, announced the worldwide launch of its first palm size projector, the HS101. The DLP projector uses a highly efficient LED light source and is among the smallest projectors available at a mere 15.4 x 11.7 x 5 cm and 750 grams. This pint-size projector provides full size specs, delivering the best contrast ratio and color representation in its class.

"Industry experts told us it would be impossible to make such a small projector with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 100 ANSI lumen output. We've obviously proven them wrong with the HS101," said Havis Heewon Kwon, head of LCD TV Division, LG Electronics.

The projector can also represent approximately 130 percent of the NTSC color gamut. This, combined with the HS101's high output and contrast ratio, make this projector's images crisp, clear and amazingly vivid. The projector is optimized for 800 x 600 SVGA resolution at a standard 4:3 aspect ratio. It is capable of projecting images ranging in size from 15 to 80 inches, depending on the size of the room and the ambient light.

The environmentally friendly LED light source used in the HS101 is rated to last over 20,000 hours, far longer than traditional light sources that use bulbs. It also eliminates the need for warm-up time, meaning that the RoHS compliant projector can be running at full power within two seconds.

Connectivity is another of the HS101's strengths. It includes Digital Video, D-Sub and DVI inputs allowing users to connect computers, DVD players, cable or satellite boxes and even portable devices such as PDAs, digital cameras or phones with DMB/DVB-H capabilities. This projector is ideal for both business and personal use.

"The HS101 is a remarkable combination of portability, versatility and reliability. It is small enough to fit in the same bag as a laptop, can easily be connected to a wide variety of devices and has an amazingly long lamp life," said Mr. Kwon. "I can see this not only in boardrooms but also in classrooms, living rooms and many unexpected places. I recently took a tester model to a family gathering so that everyone could share pictures from our digital cameras."

This sleek black projector with soft-touch keypad will be available across Europe as well as in the United States, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa, with a retail price of 799 euros.