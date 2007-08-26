Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Palm Centro Leaked Official Shot

TEMP-Image_3_1.jpgThe Palm Centro has been courting much attention lately thanks to a host of blurry pictures and news of its diminutive stature. Today we have the first (leaked) press photo shot of the device and it does not look half bad.

We have no news in the way of clarified specification from that of what has already been reported. The main details are; the device shall run on EVDO and it shall be pitched at the youth market. Further, the full QWERTY keypad will be complimented by a touchscreen and the price will be a speculated, very reasonable, $99. Sprint shall have exclusive rights for 90 days, after the 90 days mark a free for all shall likely ensue.The new picture shows a sophisticated looking device, not only will it be the smallest Treo to date, but the supposed youth market orientation may have been altered from earlier suggestions. After all, the colour scheme looks sophisticated and the youth only like their devices in a generic, iPod white plastic finish, as depicted in earlier shots. No official word on specification or release date as yet, but we will keep you posted. (Hey, it's what we do; don't sweat it).

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles