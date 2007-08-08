Palama Poketo DAP is Pantone-tastic but Basic

It was only a matter of time before Japan's color craziness spread from its cell phones to other gadgets. This Poketo DAP player from Japanese company Palama may be basic and cheap, but when has basic and cheap ever stopped people from buying gadgets?

It's MP3- and WMA-compatible, has 512MB of memory, and - er - that's it. No display, no expansion slot, no touch screen, no dancing girls, no AK-47, no watermelon carpaccio, no Princess Leia in a bikini, and no oh noes. Out in September, the Poketo will cost $33. [Newlaunches]