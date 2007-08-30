This Pac Man rug is on sale via a kids' website, but with a very adult price tag of $2,186. Made in Portugal and 100 per cent wool, there are only two of these 6'9" x 10' rugs in existence. So, rich kidults with a games room that needs carpeting, apply here. [Children's Gorilla via OhGizmo!]
Pac Man Rug Would Suit Wealthy, Old-Skool Gamer
