OXO's kitchen gadget for taking corn off the cob combines a mouse-shaped handle with a blade and measuring cup. The only other way to get corn off the cob is with a huge knife (fun but not safe) or manually with your chompers. (Which is not a good idea if you're meaning to spit it back into a communal salad bowl.) [OXO via SciFiTech]
OXO Corn Stripper is Simply Ingenious
