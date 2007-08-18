Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

outhouse-nightlight.jpgAll you city slickers go on down to the next post, but fellow hillbillies, here's a nightlight that will make us feel right at home. Reminding you that indoor plumbing is still a luxury for some mountain-dwelling folk, this outhouse nightlight will illuminate your path, no matter how much moonshine you've been quaffing.

Like most nightlights, this one has a swivel base, but it's not just made of some cheap plastic—it's crafted out of fine ceramic and uses a seven-watt bulb. Best of all, it's priced about the same as the jar of decent popskull, $13. Yeah, we know about stuff like that. After all, not all your humble Gizmodian narrators are fancy-schmancy New York dwellers, that's for sure. [Uberreview]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

