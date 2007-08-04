Optimus Prime Case Mod Almost Seven Feet Tall, Eats Mac Minis

Modder John entered this Optimus Prime case mod into the Extreme Tech case mod contest, and well, it's probably the best Transformers-based case mod we've seen yet. It's six feet ten inches tall, transforms into a smaller desktop mode, has a seven-inch LCD on its body, two windows on its chest (like the actual Optimus prime), Autobot symbols, and even has storage compartments on the legs to hold your mouse and keyboard and other junk. Autobots, transform and level grind. [Extreme Tech]