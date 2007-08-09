Oppo's following up their DV-981HD upscaling DivX-compatible DVD players with the DV-980H, a slightly cheaper model. The 980 doesn't have the Faroudja upscaling technology, but does have 1080p, HDMI 1.2, 7.1 channel audio, and DivX support. Looks like a cheaper alternative at $169 if you're looking to save a few bucks. [Oppo via Technabog]
Oppo DV-980h Upscaling DVD Player Has 7.1 Audio, 1080p
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.