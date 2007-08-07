Getting a UMPC with every wireless connection capability you could dream of will cost you. If that UMPC is Wibrain's business-centric B1, that price will be largely social as your peers ridicule you for toting your goofy gadget around the office. 802.11b/g, Bluetooth 2.1, GSM/GPRS/EDGE and HSDPA are all yours along with a 4.8" touch screen LCD running at 1024x600. Owners can also customize the innards with a CPU (1GHz, 1.2Ghz or 1.6Ghz), memory (512MB or 1GB) and HDD space (30/60/80GB) for about $650 when it launches in Korea this October. [AVING via Wired]
Wibrain's B1 UMPC is Super Connected, Super Ugly
