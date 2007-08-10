Onkyo Readies Their First HD DVD Player For A Fall Release

After making an announcement back in June, Onkyo is set to release their first HD DVD player, offering HDMI 1.3a with Deep Color technology, 24p playback, HD Audio, and 1080p upscaling. The DV-HD805 will also be one of the first to offer high bit rate audio streaming via HDMI.

The upscaling duty will be handled by Silicon Optix's HQV Reon VX processor and the onboard sound will support Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio. If this sounds familiar, it's because the same technology resides in the Toshiba HD XA2. Though Onkyo has stated support for both HD DVD and Blu-Ray players , this is their first foray into either market. The DV-HD805 is set to release this fall for $899. [Onkyo]