Onkyo Readies Their First HD DVD Player For A Fall Release

dv-hd805.jpgAfter making an announcement back in June, Onkyo is set to release their first HD DVD player, offering HDMI 1.3a with Deep Color technology, 24p playback, HD Audio, and 1080p upscaling. The DV-HD805 will also be one of the first to offer high bit rate audio streaming via HDMI.

The upscaling duty will be handled by Silicon Optix's HQV Reon VX processor and the onboard sound will support Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio. If this sounds familiar, it's because the same technology resides in the Toshiba HD XA2. Though Onkyo has stated support for both HD DVD and Blu-Ray players , this is their first foray into either market. The DV-HD805 is set to release this fall for $899. [Onkyo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

