"On" is a Huge, Wall-Mounted Spectrum Analyzer

This piece of art is a huge, wall-mounted electronic spectrum analyzer that displays sound from ambient noise. It looks to be made up of an array of red LEDs set up in a pattern of 8 to 32 bands. The entire device runs on batteries for 4 hours, or AC power, and is turned on by a switch behind the plate glass face. $8200 for 8-bands. I don't even want to know how much this would cost for 32-bands, but I'd bet you an NYU ITP 3rd year student could pull this off for the cost of materials and beer money. Nevermind the guy with no shirt; this thing was made in Europe. [On via MusicThing]