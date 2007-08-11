Omnidirectional Treadmill to Allow for Immersive Virtual Reality, Finally

The problem with all the crappy "virtual reality" equipment that's been out there for so long is that you're always stuck standing in place as you "virtually" move around an environment. If you really want to feel immersed in something, you need to be able to walk around it as you walk around a real environment. Well, this omnidirectional treadmill will allow you to do just that. Created by Virtual Space Devices, Inc., which has one of the crappiest websites I've ever seen for a "high tech" company, it's been developed over the last 10 years for the US Army. Get this shit into arcades, stat! [Virtual Space Devices via New Launches]