Olympus E-3 Flagship DSLR Released in Korea

It's DSLR season, with Canon and Nikon loosing their latest and now Olympus is following up with their E-3. We saw this camera first hand at PMA, unnamed, but obviously a replacement for the 4-year old E-1. Four years! Hey, that's pretty nifty, Olympus — wait til your camera is actually out of date before updating it.

Rumor has it that the E-3 will come stateside in October/November. Of course, a little googling revealed that this camera has kept the 4/3 camera mount fans (yes, fans) waiting since 2006 Photokina. Gotta be tough to have all those lenses and nothing in this range to use it with. You'll have to wait for MP ratings, etc, but it's safe to assume it'll be in the 8-12 range, like all cameras in this segment. [DPReview]