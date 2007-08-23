Olive Bangs Out OPUS 305S, 307S CD-based Audio Systems

Olive's just released a Opus No3 with a 250GB hard drive that's designed to hold 700 CDs worth of music in lossless capacity. The thing is iTunes compatible, rips CDs from disc to its hard drive, and is compatible with their Preload service (which you can send CDs to and they'll rip and include your music on a new unit). The 305S with a 160GB hard drive will go for $1,199, and the 307S with 250GB hard drive will go for $1,699. Not a bad price for slim standalone units, but a PC can do the same job, albeit in a larger, uglier way.

