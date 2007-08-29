Olinari Silver USB Dog Tags, Designed by Mysterious, Shadowy Figure

As USB drives become even more commoditized, now they're turned into scary looking jewelry in the form of these Olinari sterling silver dog tags. Choose from the fleur-de-lis style you see here or a few others you can see in the gallery, some of which make you look like you've been tapped into the Knights of the Round Table. Inside the pendant, there's a little secret.

The bottom opens up to reveal a tiny 2GB Sony Micro Vault USB drive. Available this Fall, each dog tag includes that 2GB USB drive, with pricing starting at $349.

There's nice detail built into these spooky-looking pendants, designed by a guy the company describes as "an elusive phone customizer who's known on various Internet forums by the alias of Loriolus." That adds a aura of mystery, making these exotic pieces even more appealing. [Olinari]