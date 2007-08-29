Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Olinari Silver USB Dog Tags, Designed by Mysterious, Shadowy Figure

olinari_usb.jpgAs USB drives become even more commoditized, now they're turned into scary looking jewelry in the form of these Olinari sterling silver dog tags. Choose from the fleur-de-lis style you see here or a few others you can see in the gallery, some of which make you look like you've been tapped into the Knights of the Round Table. Inside the pendant, there's a little secret.

DOGTAG2DOGTAG3DOGTAG5DOGTAG6DOGTAG7DOGTAG8DOGTAG4DOGTAG1

The bottom opens up to reveal a tiny 2GB Sony Micro Vault USB drive. Available this Fall, each dog tag includes that 2GB USB drive, with pricing starting at $349.

There's nice detail built into these spooky-looking pendants, designed by a guy the company describes as "an elusive phone customizer who's known on various Internet forums by the alias of Loriolus." That adds a aura of mystery, making these exotic pieces even more appealing. [Olinari]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles