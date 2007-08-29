Olevia 665H Is 65" of Full HD LCoS

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

olevia-carwash.jpgThe new Olevia 665H uses a 6-megapixel LCoS light engine and Pixelworks DNX video processing to project a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 progressive image. With a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 4ms response time, Olevia says their new screen is great for fast-action scenes —as the picture I used to fill the screen, I hope it comes ready for detailed slow-motion too. Full feature list after the jump.olevia-665H-black.jpg

The input includes one ATSC/NTSC combo tuner, two HDMI with HDCP, two component, VGA port, two S-video, two composite and RF Inputs for standard definition TV, 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i and 1080p. In addition, Olevia says the included FutureProof firmware, upgradable via USB, will help the TV to keep up to speed. Until they release the next gigantic UltraHD format, that is. It will be out next quarter for $1,999. [Olevia]

